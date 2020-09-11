ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 11, 2020

What to know today 🌅

9/11 observance ceremonies on 19th anniversary of the attacks

We’ll start today with a live look at events held in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn., observe the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. You can watch live here.

Later today, the Detroit Police Department, along with the Detroit Fire Department, will host the Annual 9/11 Memorial Service. That will be held at 11 a.m. at Campus Martius.

Funeral today for slain Wayne County Sheriff’s Corporal Bryant Searcy

A funeral will be held Friday for Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy Corporal Bryant Searcy.

Searcy was killed Sept. 2 while on duty at the Wayne County Jail. Deandre Williams, 28, is accused of attacking Searcy, 50, while the corporal was on duty checking jail cells about 10 p.m. that night. Williams was allegedly trying to escape the jail. Searcy was found unresponsive by other deputies at the jail.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Third New Hope Baptist Church in Detroit. It is closed to the public.

Michigan at record 2.1 million requests for absentee ballots

Absentee ballot requests in Michigan are at a record high, but the state could face issues getting results on time and ensuring qualified voters' ballots are counted in the upcoming presidential election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Michigan faced several challenges in processing the influx of absentee ballots in the August primary. Nearly 9,000 absentee ballots were rejected in the primary due to mail delays that caused ballots to come in late or people forgetting to sign the ballot or other signature verification problems, according to the state.

Read more here.

Trending 📈

💰 When to expect bonus $300 unemployment benefit

More than 900,000 Michigan workers who are collecting unemployment benefits are expected to begin receiving a $300 weekly bump in payments this month.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has started processing payments for Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) for eligible Michiganders. Due to the large volume of payments to be processed, workers will begin receiving LWA payments over the next week to ten days.

🇺🇸 Hear from Black Republican women about why they support President Donald Trump

A group of Black women who unapologetically support President Donald Trump said their belief in the Republican platform goes all the way back to Ronald Reagan.

“I read the Republican platform and I read the Democratic platform,” Royal Oak resident Denise Edwards said.

“Being a Republican, I see things getting done,” Detroit resident Robin Barnes said. “I see the promises being kept.”

Local 4 spoke with three Michigan women who are part of a small, but they say growing, collection of Black Americans who passionately support the Republican Party.

See the full story here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 109,519 as of Thursday, including 6,569 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 924 new cases and 17 additional deaths, including nine from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state totals were 108,595 cases and 6,552 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use is at its lowest point since tracking.

Michigan has reported 80,678 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,400 on Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 698 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.0 percent.

Here’s a look at more of the data: