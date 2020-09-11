Man left newborn baby at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Police are trying to identify and locate a man who dropped off a baby at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit.

A man pulled up to Sinai-Grace hospital in the 6000 block of West Outer Drive at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, exited his vehicle and asked another person who was entering the hospital to hold the baby until he parked the vehicle. He then left the area and did not return, police said.

The man is described as a Black man in his late 40s or early 50s. Police said he is between 5 feet 10 inches tall or 6 feet 2inches tall and has a medium brown complexion. He was last seen wearing an unknown light-colored hate, light-colored short sleeve shirt and light-colored pants with the left leg of the pants pulled up.

He was driving a silver, older model Dodge Durango with a gold-colored rear hatch. Police said they are concerned for the welfare of the mother.

The baby is female and appeared to be a few hours old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5329.

READ: More local news coverage