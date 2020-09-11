Detroit man charged in July fatal hit-and-run incident on I-75

DETROIT – Michigan State Police said a Detroit man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in July was officially charged and arraigned for the incident.

Valerian Kobaidze, 32, was arraigned Thursday on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, fail to stop at accident when in fault resulting in death and reckless driving causing death.

The incident happened on July 14 on Interstate 75 southbound near Seven Mile Road.

State police said the Dodge Challenger driven by Kobaidze struck a motorcyclist, later identified as Zachary Burk, at about 1:30 a.m., before leaving the scene.

Burk was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said Kobaidze was located and interviewed sometime after the crash. At the time, he admitted to being intoxicated and was arrested.

While the case being reviewed, Kobaidze left the state of Michigan and went to New York. State troopers assigned to the Second District Fugitive Team picked Kobaidze up from the New York City Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and brought back to Michigan.

He was given a $1 million cash bond. If bond is posted, he is required to wear a tether.