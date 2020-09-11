Community pitches in to help rebuild reading garden on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Local residents are taking part in efforts to help rebuild a reading garden on Detroit’s west side.

“Twenty-four hours later, I probably got over 100 emails, 50 phone calls about people wanting to donate, help, come clean up, funding donations, book donations, garden supplies, people just asking what can we do to help,” said Derek Clark with Greenfield Union Elementary-Middle School.

Clark is the Dean of Culture at Greenfield Union Elementary-Middle School. He says the support continues to mount as more people ask about how to help.

He has not been able to respond to all the emails. “I haven’t been able to respond to everybody, and when I do respond to somebody another two, three, four, five emails are coming in,” he said.

All of this just one day after someone destroyed the reading garden designed by kids at the school.

“We had some water hoses that were out here, that were sliced up, books, completely damaged, covers torn off, pages ripped out or they were soaking wet, there are holes in the ground where the pots were damaged, so we have to get all new pots. The garden was trampled. To hurt the kids like that, I think the whole community felt the need to do something,” said Clark.

Brand new books have come in overnight to help. Just 11 books came in Friday.

"So what started out as a setback ended up being a comeback. It’s actually a blessing in disguise, so really thank you,” said Clark.

Clark said he’s organizing a community day to fix the garden.