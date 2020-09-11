Detroit police seek missing 67-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man named Fabian Doss.

Doss' daughter usually speaks to him a few times a month. She has not spoken to her father since around Aug. 5.

He also not been seen at his home located in the 1400 block of Washington in Detroit. Doss is described as Black with a dark complexion and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. His physical health is in poor shape.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

