Video shows customer stealing from Whiskeys on the Water server

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Surveillance video from the popular Wyandotte restaurant Whiskeys on the Water shows a customer stealing billfolds right off the counter and then calmly walking away.

The man was at the front hostess stand, near where employees store their personal items. When nobody was looking he stole a server’s tips, and then her wallet, which had her license and credit cards.

Sources told Local 4 that the man isn’t a regular and he paid with cash. The employees have been doing their own detective work to help police track down the thief.

The incident happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

