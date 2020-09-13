76ºF

2 people injured in Detroit shooting on South Beatrice Street, police say

Unknown vehicle approached gathering, fired shots

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Police siren (Generic photo)
DETROITDetroit police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left two people injured in the 3000 block of South Beatrice Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that at about 7 p.m., someone in an unknown vehicle approached a gathering and fired shots, striking a 46-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

Both victims were privately taken to a hospital. The female victim was listed in critical condition and the male victim was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

