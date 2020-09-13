ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 13, 2020

Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr. to host Make America Great Again event Monday
Kid Rock will join Donald Trump Jr. in Harrison Township for a Make America Great Again event Monday.
All MSU students asked to self-quarantine after school confirms 300+ COVID-19 cases
A spike in coronavirus cases at Michigan State University is being regarded as an urgent situation. School officials say 342 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two and a half weeks. The university is asking anyone on or near campus to self quarantine for two weeks.
Fight over blight: Detroit group launches campaign against Proposition N
A community group launched a campaign Saturday against Proposition N. It includes $250 million in investment bonds that will be used to demolish and renovate thousands of homes. The group is skeptical of it due to audits that reveal how Detroit has used federal money in the past.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 111,524; Death toll now at 6,591
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 111,524 as of Saturday, including 6,591 deaths, state officials report.
The State of Michigan no longer provides updated coronavirus data on Sundays. On Monday afternoon new data on deaths and cases will be shared.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: A mostly dry breezy Sunday 🌤️
More Local News Headlines
National and World Headlines
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
