ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 13, 2020

Kid Rock will join Donald Trump Jr. in Harrison Township for a Make America Great Again event Monday.

A spike in coronavirus cases at Michigan State University is being regarded as an urgent situation. School officials say 342 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two and a half weeks. The university is asking anyone on or near campus to self quarantine for two weeks.

A community group launched a campaign Saturday against Proposition N. It includes $250 million in investment bonds that will be used to demolish and renovate thousands of homes. The group is skeptical of it due to audits that reveal how Detroit has used federal money in the past.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 111,524 as of Saturday, including 6,591 deaths, state officials report.

The State of Michigan no longer provides updated coronavirus data on Sundays. On Monday afternoon new data on deaths and cases will be shared.

