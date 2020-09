DETROIT – A woman was struck by a Detroit police car in Greektown early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, it happened at about 12:40 a.m. on Beaubien Street, near Monroe Street. Police said a 36-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by officers. She was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said an investigation has been opened into the collision.

MORE: Detroit news