Lay’s potato chips honors Canton woman’s efforts to spread joy

DETROIT – For years Zaman International founder and CEO, Najah Bazzy, has dedicated herself to helping women, children and refugees.

The non-governmental organization has helped more than 250,000 women and children by providing basic necessities, education and job training.

Now Bazzy is getting recognized for it in a very unique and unusual way. You could see her face soon at local grocery stores.

Lay’s potato chips is honoring Bazzy. She was selected as part of the 30 smiles initiative to be placed on Lay’s potato chip bags.

“One of the things I always said is I want you to see my smile, not just my scarf,” said Bazzy.

Zaman International operates out of the Hope For Humanity Center, a 40,500-square-foot facility in Inkster.

The charity focuses on woman with children living in poverty. Needy mothers and their children can shop at the Inkster based facility, which has become a one stop shop for basic essentials, for free.

