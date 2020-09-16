Gunman dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after 2-day stand off on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A barricaded situation that stretched on for more than 24 hours on Detroit’s west side ended with the gunman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police spent all night trying to get the man to come out of the house in the 15000 block of Iliad Street near Fenkell and Telegraph roads. Police said he had two hostages who later managed to make it out unharmed.

It was an outcome police tried to avoid, which is why the standoff lasted as long as it did. Police said they wanted the suspect to come out peacefully.

Police said a hostage escaped when the gunman had fallen asleep. Without the leverage of the hostage, the police hoped he would surrender and turn himself in.

Officers from multiple departments, including Dearborn and Redford, worked their way inside. As they entered, they heard a gunshot.

Police said the suspect turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

While it was never proven in court, police are certain he was the person behind an unsolved triple-homicide on Detroit’s east side.