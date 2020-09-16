Two-day standoff at Detroit home ends after gunman kills himself

DETROIT – A standoff with a gunman that started early Tuesday morning at a home on Detroit’s northwest side has ended after more than 24 hours.

The gunman, who was wanted in connection with a triple homicide on Helen Street earlier this summer, has killed himself. He had taken two hostages inside the home in the 15000 block of Iliad Street near Fenkell and Telegraph roads. Police officers surrounded the home for more than a day.

One of two hostages was released earlier Tuesday. The second escaped Wednesday morning while the gunman was asleep. The hostage who escaped Wednesday morning told police he was fearing for his life the entire time he was in the home with the armed man.

The gunman posted to Facebook earlier Wednesday with this message:

“They got me out here. Cops got me surrounded. I’m going to prison ... rest of my life. It’s over with. The house is surrounded,” the man said in the video.

He then picked up his rifle and told police to come and get him. He later killed himself Wednesday morning inside the home, police said.

Police said they tried to pull him over at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Redford Township, but he took off. He was considered a suspect in a triple homicide that happened in June, police said.

He fired a shot before entering the home in Detroit, police said. Original reports stated the man fired at officers, but police later clarified he did not fire directly at officers -- he just fired a shot.