Proposed Henry Ford Hospital parking garage raises concerns for Detroit neighbors

DETROIT – Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) has proposed a seven-story parking garage for its location in Detroit -- which is raising some concerns for residents in the area.

HFHS in Detroit currently has a parking lot with about 300 spots for its employees and patients.

While the current parking lot may not be big enough, the significantly-larger proposed parking garage may pose some issues for its Detroit neighbors.

“It’s going to be a seven-tier parking structure. Now, just visualize that,” said Detroit resident Mrs. Pagan.

Pagan has lived in the area for 60 years and cares deeply about her neighborhood.

HFHS’s proposed parking garage would accommodate approximately 2,000 vehicles -- a solution to a parking problem that was addressed in a community outreach meeting.

“We have about 38,000 discharges a year. We have 7,500 physicians, staff and health professionals coming to the campus every day. We’ve implemented shuttles, we’ve done off site parking and we allow patients to park offsite to alleviate the problem,” said Marc R. Corriveau, HFHS vice president of Government Affairs.

However, Pagan doesn’t think her block, which is near the Lodge Freeway and Seward Avenue, should be the solution.

“It doesn’t matter which way you come. All you’re going to see is that parking structure,” she said.

Residents said that a parking garage is needed.

“They park all along here every day,” one Detroit neighbor said.

However, the proposed plan could decrease their property values and increase their taxes.

“I think they can do something for the community other than just build a parking garage,” the neighbor said.