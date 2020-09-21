Construction worker killed in hit-and-run on I-94 in St. Clair Shores, police say

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police are investigating after a road worker was struck and killed on eastbound I-94 near 9 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores on Monday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the male worker fled the scene after the crash. The worker was near an orange road service vehicle.

A description of the suspect vehicle is not available. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 313-237-2450.

The investigation is ongoing. The freeway is closed at 8 Mile Road.

READ: More local news coverage