‘This just doesn’t make sense’ -- Woman’s body found in back yard of Harper Woods home

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A mother in Harper Woods was found dead Sunday in her own backyard.

Neighbors are struggling to understand and are wondering what led to the tragedy.

“They were good, happy people,” said Linda Barnes. “They were sweet.”

At about 1 a.m., Harper Woods police received a call about a body in a back yard. They found the body of a 37-year-old woman with wounds on her back and chest.

“Why would you take someone’s mother?” Barnes asked. “She was a mom.”

Harper Woods police said the man who called 911 and turned himself in shortly after her body was discovered.

The 42-year-old man who called dispatch remains in custody as police investigate the cause of death.

“This just doesn’t make sense,” one neighbor said. “No sense at all. At all.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Harper Woods police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

