Harper Woods man suspected of killing woman charged with homicide

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Steven Mark Bratton was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of a 37-year-old Harper Woods woman.

According to authorities, police responded to reports of a woman fatally shot in the back yard of a home in the 19100 block of Woodside Street.

Police said the body of a 37-year-old woman was found at the scene and, within an hour, Bratton was taken into custody and a handgun believed to have been used in the crime was recovered.

Bratton was charged with first degree murder and three charges of felony firearm. He was denied bond and remains in custody at the Wayne County Jail.

He is expected to return to court Oct. 7. If convicted, Bratton could face life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harper Woods police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

