Man suspected in 2019 murder case charged with dragging Wyandotte detective with vehicle

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Wyandotte police working the 2019 murder case of Linda Breen said they were trying to find a 22-year-old man and bring him in for questioning.

However, the attempt to arrest Christian Lowe last week became almost deadly for one detective.

“At the time of the arrest, he (Lowe) was wanted on three felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant,” said Wyandotte Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton.

Police said at about 5 p.m., last Thursday, detectives trailed Lowe to the Applewood Party Store on Southfield Road and tried to make an arrest.

“He immediately fled to his vehicle. One detective actually began fighting with him inside the vehicle, and Mr. Lowe accelerated. He sped away, dragging our detective,” Hamilton said.

When the truck goes off the screen of a surveillance video, it barrels toward the alley, the detective goes flying, and the truck crashes into this fence just feet away from a children’s play area.

“This officer needed a miracle to survive,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton believes that what happened called for deadly force. However, the detective decided against pulling his gun when he was struggling with Lowe in the truck

“Officers all over this country are second guessing themselves when it comes to deadly force, and in this case... because he did not use deadly force, he nearly lost his life because of it,” Hamilton.

Local 4 News spoke with the Lowe’s girlfriend, who said Lowe took off because he didn’t recognize the detectives in plain clothes. She also said Lowe was not involved in the February 2019 murder.