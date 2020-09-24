Family of Harper Woods mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend didn’t know she was in danger

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – The family of a Harper Woods mother of six who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend didn’t know their loved one was in danger, they said.

Steven Bratton, 42, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Katie Elliott, 37, of Harper Woods, according to authorities.

Elliott’s four brothers -- John, Robert, Jason and Brandon Elliott -- wore shirts in honor of their sister as they talked about the importance of speaking up about domestic violence.

“In this family, no one fights alone,” the shirts say. “Domestic violence awareness.”

The T-shirts are a message for anyone in a domestic violence situation.

“She would light up the room as soon as she walked in,” Robert Elliott said.

Jason Elliott said he didn’t know his sister was in potential danger with Bratton, who was a relatively new boyfriend.

On Sunday morning, police knocked at Jason Elliott’s door to tell him his sister had been murdered.

“I was speechless,” he said. “I still am. It doesn’t seem real.”

Katie Elliott was the mother of six children. Officials said her body was found in the backyard of the home she rented on Woodside Street in Harper Woods. She had a gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

Bratton is accused of shooting her during an argument.

“Nobody deserves that,” Jason Elliott said. “I don’t care what kind of situation you’re in. Nothing needs to go that far.”

The Elliott family is hurting, but they’re still finding the strength to speak up and urge anyone who’s in danger with their partner to get to safety.

“Speak up,” Robert Elliott said. “Get yourself out.”