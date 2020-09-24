75ºF

Man charged in connection to fatal Ray Township hit-and-run crash

Police tip led to Robinson’s arrest, police say

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Ray Township, Macomb County, Local, Crime, Hit-And-Run, Hit-And-Run Crash, Crash, Car Crash, Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Ray Township Police, Romeo Plank Road, 27 Mile Road, Joseph Jaye, Jerel Robinson
Jerel Robinson
Jerel Robinson (WDIV)

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Jerel Robinson, 46, was arraigned by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on two felony counts Thursday.

He was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ray Township.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 27 Mile and Romeo Plank roads.

Macomb County deputies said Joseph Frank Jaye, 53, of Ray Township, was was riding a bicycle north on Romeo Plank Road toward 27 Mile Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

He died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Robinson was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting serious impairment or death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death.

Robinson was given a $25,000 bond and is expected to return to court Oct. 10.

