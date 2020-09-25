Detroit police search for missing 10-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old named Isis Christian.

The child was last seen by her mother Friday, Sept. 25 at around 1:30 a.m. in the 15800 block of Faircrest in Detroit.

According to the mother, Christian was sent to her room to do homework and then left home without permission.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 70 pounds, has brown eyes, a light complexion and black hair styled in a puff ball on top of her head.

Christian disappeared wearing a dark blue sweater with a butterfly on the front and rainbow colored leggings.

The child is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

