Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old runaway

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing teen named Richanna Mosley.

The 13-year-old was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 24 around 11 p.m. at her home in the 20400 block of Birwood in Detroit.

Police say the teen’s mother was the last person to see her before she disappeared.

Mosley is in good health. The teen’s mother believes she ran away between the period of 11 p.m. on Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

