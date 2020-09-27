Dearborn officer kills man while responding to assault on woman

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man was killed by a 15 year veteran of the Dearborn Police Department on Sunday, according to the city’s police chief Ronald Haddad.

Police say that around 6:22 a.m. Sunday dispatch received a call from a 39-year-old Dearborn woman who stated she was being assaulted with a knife by her boyfriend.

When police arrived witnesses told them the man was assaulting the victim with a knife.

Officers managed to make their way into the apartment to save the woman.

Police removed the man apart from the victim. Officers shot the man several times and he died at the scene.

First aid was immediately provided to both the man and woman, police say.

Doctors noted that without the work of first responders the woman would have died at the scene.

Michigan State Police are investigating the case while the Dearborn Police Department conducts an internal investigation.

