Roseville neighbor rushes to help after 17-year-old accidentally shot in head

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a home in Roseville on Saturday night.

Neighbor Edward Roberts said his daughter ran inside their home, yelling that someone got shot. He immediately ran next door.

“I went into the house, I immediately put my hands on his chest and then my right hand went on his wrist to check for a pulse,” Roberts said.

“I just kept telling everybody, ‘Dial 9-1-1, dial 9-1-1,’” he added.

Roseville police said the shooting occurred at a home on Ivanhoe Street when two people -- a 20-year-old and 17-year-old -- were showing off their guns during a small gathering of about seven people.

Police said one of the guns accidentally went off, shooting the 17-year-old in the head.

“If you ask me, I never seen anything like that before. Real big puddle of blood and then another thicker-colored blood and the gun was right behind his head,” Roberts said.

News about the shooting quickly spread around the neighborhood. Resident Debbie Joslin said she has grandkids and couldn’t believe what happened.

“It’s crazy. It’s becoming too much, too often," Joslin said. “It puts a finality to it. You pull out your gun, you shoot, people die.”

Police said the 20-year-old who shot the gun is in police custody.

The 17-year-old victim is in critical condition following the incident.