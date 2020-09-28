Detroit police: 26-year-old man injured in shooting near Beaubien, Congress streets

DETROIT – A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting allegedly in the area of Beaubien and Congress streets Sunday morning, Detroit police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that at about 12:56 a.m., the victim was walking when an unknown man driving in a dark colored pickup truck fired shots.

Police said the victim transported himself to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.