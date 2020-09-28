Man injured in shooting near Houston Whittier Street, Kelly Road while walking dog, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 26-year-old man walking his dog was injured in a shooting in the area of Houston Whittier Street and Kelly Road Sunday evening.

Police said the victim was walking in a park at about 5:40 p.m. when an unknown individual fired multiple shots.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.