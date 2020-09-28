Suspect in Plymouth barricaded situation who chased mother into bedroom with knife facing multiple charges

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – On Monday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against 41-year-old Todd Willard Holgate in connection with a Plymouth barricaded situation that happened over the weekend.

The incident started as an assault by Holgate against his 69-year-old mother.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Saturday at around 2:44 p.m. the victim was outside of her apartment in the 390 block of Pinewood Circle in Plymouth speaking with Holgate when he started making threats.

She went inside the apartment and locked the door. Holgate allegedly became enraged and managed to get inside by breaking a glass window on the front door.

He was armed with a knife inside the apartment and started chasing his mother into her bedroom. The suspect also reportedly strangled his mother and stabbed the bed near her head.

After the attack he fled to another part of the apartment. The victim called Plymouth police who went to the apartment complex.

After a two hour stand-off with police Holgate was taken into custody and sent to a local hospital for evaluation.

He has been charged with false report of a threat of terrorism, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, strangulation, felonious assault and resisting and obstructing the police. Holgate is expected to have a hospital arraignment Monday afternoon.