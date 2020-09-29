EB I-94 near Conner Street will be closed while Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash

DETROIT – Michigan State Police will close part of eastbound I-94 near Conner Street at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to further investigate a fatal crash that happened on Monday.

The closure is expected to last up to two hours. The initial crash happened on Monday at 11:35 a.m. on eastbound I-94 and Barrett Avenue in Detroit.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that a husband and wife were on the right shoulder changing a flat tire.

The driver of a pickup truck was driving and wasn’t able to stop in time to avoid a rear end crash that happened in front of him, police said. The driver swerved and drove up the right embankment and struck the couple changing their tire.

Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. The woman, a 55-year-old from Detroit, was pronounced dead.

The man had non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a blood draw was completed on the pickup driver and his vehicle was impounded.

The investigation is ongoing.