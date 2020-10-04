Wayne County Exec.: Science-based, regional approach necessary in wake of ruling on Gov.'s Emergency Orders

LANSING, Mich. – Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans is urging the governor, the Legislature, and the leaders of Michigan’s most populous counties to take the next 19 days to devise a comprehensive, facts-based approach to control the spread of COVID-19.

Evans said the plan should keep residents safe and recognize the unique challenges different regions face.

“The Michigan Supreme Court may have struck down the state’s response to the pandemic, but it did not strike down COVID-19; it is still very much a threat in our communities until there is a vaccine,” Evans said. “It is time to set aside the political rancor and work collaboratively on a response that makes us as safe as possible.”

The Michigan Supreme Court, in a 4-3 split decision, ruled Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer overstepped the state’s authority to declare a state of emergency without legislative approval beyond the 28 days allowed under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945.

The governor’s emergency orders with respect to COVID-19 will expire on Oct. 23.

“No county has suffered more under the pandemic than Wayne County,” Evans said. “The governor’s actions to date have saved lives and slowed the spread. The focus now should be on how we can continue those policies in a bi-partisan way that is consistent with state law and supported by the epidemiological science.”

Evans said the Wayne County Public Health Division and his administration continue to review the state Supreme Court’s ruling. He added Wayne County will work with the state and its regional neighbors on coming up with a comprehensive, long-term pandemic response.