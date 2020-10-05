Clarkston Community Schools to make gradual return to in-person learning

CLARKSTON, Mich. – With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still having a big impact in the Metro Detroit community, some school districts are pushing ahead. They’re making a gradual return to in-person learning.

The Clarkston school district is slowly welcoming students back to school. It’s the latest district rolling into face-to-face learning after a virtual start. The district of 7,200 students and 400 teachers has an intricate schedule that has the youngest coming back first.

COVID-19 has managed to do what years of trying to has not -- and that is forcing smaller class sizes. Classes in the lower grades don’t expect more than 22 students in a class. There will be no more than 28 in the upper grades.

