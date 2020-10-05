Officers punched in the face by Detroit man suspected of stealing from Macy’s at Somerset Collection

TROY, Mich – Two Troy police officers were physically abused by a Detroit man suspected of stealing from Macy’s at the Somerset Collection.

On Sunday at around 2:20 p.m. officers were called to the Macy’s store over a retail fraud suspect not cooperating with employees.

Store employees reportedly observed the 32-year-old Detroit man conceal merchandise and then attempt to leave the store without paying.

When employees asked the man to stop he said, “Get the f... out of my face.”

Troy officers contacted the man to investigate and discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for absconding parole on a manslaughter charge.

When officers tried to take the man into custody, he punched one of the officers in the face with a closed fist. Another officer assisted and the suspect also punched him in the face.

He continued to fight and resist arrest, but was eventually taken to the Troy Police Department. The man is currently awaiting formal charges.

One of the officers was later treated at Beaumont Hospital in Troy.

READ MORE: Metro Detroit crime news