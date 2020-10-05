Southfield funeral home director lends helping hand to family of slain 6-year-old

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The director at Hayley Funeral Directors is not only a woman, but also a mother. She decided to do something after hearing about the terrible and unfortunate news of 6-year-old Tai’Raz Moore’s death.

“We want to be a place of healing. Closure is very important and I want to do what I can to help them,” said Sarah Brown-Derbah of Hayley Funeral Directors.

Which is why Brown-Derbah wanted to do what she could for the boy whose life was taken away after being shot in such a brutal way.

“My mother instinct just kind of kicked in and I wanted to help this family,” Brown-Derbah recalled.

But it doesn’t stop there, Brown-Derbah wants to help others by at least starting an uncomfortable discussion.

“Death is unexpected. There’s a financial aspect and they’re just not prepared. I want to get the conversation started so they can start talking at home with each other about what their wishes are,” said Brown-Derbah.

And from the arrangement room to the preparing room, she wants to be with her clients and families every step of the way for low rates, especially those in need.

“Because of the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of deaths that were untimely, unexpected. Some people just don’t want to talk about it because of death anxiety,” said Brown-Derbah.

HOW TO HELP

An online fundraiser has been created to help the child’s family during this difficult time. To access the online fundraiser, click here.

Learn more about Hayley Funeral Home by clicking here.

