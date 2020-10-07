Shooting in Inkster leads to deadly crash in Dearborn Heights

At least two people were shot in Inkster early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near Henry Ruff and Michigan Avenue.

Shooting scene in Inkster

The victims then got into another vehicle to go to the hospital. Sources say that vehicle was then involved in a crash on Ford Road near Inkster in Dearborn Heights.

Local 4 sources say, a woman was ejected from the vehicle and was killed. We’re told she was not one of the shooting victims.

The conditions of the shooting victims is unknown at this time.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.