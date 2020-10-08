Driver in Detroit crash that killed 6-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder, driving while intoxicated

DETROIT – A Detroit woman is being charged with second-degree murder and driving while intoxicated following a car crash that killed a 6-year-old boy Monday night.

Sade Nicole Keith, 33, is accused of running a red light while driving at a high rate of speed and under the influence with four young passengers in the vehicle.

The passengers -- two 6-year-olds, one 3-year-old and a 1-year-old infant -- were reportedly unrestrained in the back seat. One 6-year-old child and the infant are Keith’s children. The other 6-year-old child and the 3-year-old were the children of a friend, according to officials.

At about 6:28 p.m. Monday, Keith was allegedly driving eastbound on Joy Road when she disregarded a red light at Artesian Street and was struck by a vehicle driving northbound on Artesian Street. Keith’s vehicle flipped and landed upside down on Joy Road, police say.

A 6-year-old boy -- who was not Keith’s child -- was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The remaining children and Keith were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Keith was charged Thursday with second-degree murder; operating while intoxicated, causing death; operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, causing death; three counts of second-degree child abuse and four counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years old.

She is scheduled to be formally arraigned on these charges Thursday afternoon.

