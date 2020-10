DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot in the 20500 block of Asbury Park in Detroit.

The incident happened Friday at 2:30 a.m. Police were sent to a hospital to take a shooting report.

The victim said he was shot on Asbury Park. He told police an unknown man in a black SUV and fired multiple shots.

The victim drove himself to a hospital.

