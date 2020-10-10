Detroit patrol officers, another driver injured in collision on Garland Street, East Warren

DETROIT – Two Detroit patrol officers and another driver were injured in a collision Friday night at the intersection of Garland Street and East Warren.

A preliminary investigation revealed that at about 8 p.m., the officers from Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct were traveling south on Garland Street when they collided with a 29-year-old driver traveling east in a Pontac G6 on East Warren.

Police said the impact of the collision caused the police vehicle to crash into a nearby church.

The driver in the Pontiac G6 was taken to a hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition. The officers were listed in stable condition, and one officer has already been discharged.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.