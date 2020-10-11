59ºF

Hamtramck business owner stabbed, suspect shot in attempted robbery

Condition of business owner and robber unknown

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Police are seeking information about an attempted robbery that took place Friday around 12:30 p.m. at a business in the 9500 block of Jos Campau in Hamtramck.

When officers arrived to investigate the scene they discovered the owner of the business was stabbed during the attempted robbery.

Police say the suspect was shot during the course of the incident. Both the suspect and business owner were taken to the hospital for treatment afterward.

As of Friday the condition of the victim and suspect were unknown. The investigation is continuing with more information expected to be released.

