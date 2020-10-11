Police seek shooter who injured 3 men in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man accused of shooting three men amid an argument early Sunday morning.

Detroit police say at about 2:50 a.m. the three men were outside of a business in the 40 block of E. Milwaukee Avenue when the alleged shooter got into an argument with one of the men and began firing shots.

Two men, 28 and 41 years old, were shot, officials said. The third victim, 23, sustained a graze wound. All three men were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police say the suspected shooter is described as a man in his 20s, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slim build and short haircut. He was reportedly wearing all black and is armed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

