Woman killed in hit-and-run on Detroit’s east side, police seek driver

Driver fled in an unknown direction

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Detroit police investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Oct. 9, 2020.
Detroit police investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Oct. 9, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Friends and family members gathered Saturday night in Detroit near the intersection of King Richard Street and Whittier Avenue, just west of I-94, to remember and honor a 38-year-old woman killed Friday in a hit-and-run.

According to authorities, a 38-year-old woman was struck just before 11 a.m. and the vehicle fled the location in an unknown direction.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

