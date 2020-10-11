Woman killed in hit-and-run on Detroit’s east side, police seek driver

DETROIT – Friends and family members gathered Saturday night in Detroit near the intersection of King Richard Street and Whittier Avenue, just west of I-94, to remember and honor a 38-year-old woman killed Friday in a hit-and-run.

According to authorities, a 38-year-old woman was struck just before 11 a.m. and the vehicle fled the location in an unknown direction.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Metro Detroit crime news