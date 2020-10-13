Man charged in Ferndale shooting of 19-year-old woman

FERNDALE, Mich. – On Monday, 47-year-old Detroit resident Omar Alexander-Roman Coney was arraigned on several criminal charges.

According to police, on April 30 at around 2:15 a.m. dispatch received several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 300 block of West Bennett in Ferndale.

When officers arrived to the scene they discovered a 19-year-old Ferndale woman who had been shot several times.

Investigation findings show the suspect approached a home on foot and fired several shots into it, hitting the victim multiple times as she was inside her bed.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived. Police say the woman was transported to the hospital and survived.

Ferndale detectives spent several months investigating this incident and compiling evidence.

Physical evidence linked the case to another shooting that happened in West Bloomfield on June 17, where an arrest was made.

Ferndale detectives were able to identify the same suspect was responsible in the Ferndale shooting.

The case was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and Coney was charged.

He is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, discharging a firearm at a building and felon in possession of a firearm.

Coney was given a $500,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19.