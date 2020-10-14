52ºF

19-year-old Warren man killed in motorcycle crash in Clinton Township

Motorcyclist collided with truck

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 19-year-old Warren man was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a pickup truck on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the area of Little Mack Avenue and Finley Street in Clinton Township at 3:26 p.m. Police said the Warren man was traveling south on Little Mack Avenue when he struck a truck turning onto Finley Street.

The Warren man was transported to McClaren Hospital where he died from his injuries. The pickup truck driver was not injured in the incident.

Police said alcohol or drugs are not suspected, but speed appears to be a contributing factor.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det./Sgt. Madajczyk at 586-493-7890. Madajczyk is with the Clinton Township Police Investigation Division.

