Man faces 15 charges in triple homicide including death of 6-year-old boy

WARREN, Mich. – Nicholas Bahri appeared in court answering to a judge for allegedly being the person behind the murder of three including 6-year-old Tai’raz Moore.

Bahri is facing 15 charges, including three counts of first degree murder and three counts of felony firearm. While he was arraigned, the mother of one of the victims, Isis Rimson, was outside the courtroom openly grieving and hoping for justice.

“My grandbaby will live without her mother for the rest of her life,” said Rimson’s mother, Derlanda Farmer.

Warren police found the bodies of Tai’raz and Rimson, on Oct. 1 inside a home on Oits Avenue near Nine Mile and Dequindre roads. Officers were at the house to notify Rimson that her boyfriend, Tai’raz’s father, had been found dead in a burning car on Detroit’s west side.

Inside the courtroom, Bahri wasn’t able to afford an attorney, asking the court to appoint him one.

In terms of the motive, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said, “It was all about drugs and money, and I’ll leave it at that."

“My daughter, her 6-year-old stepson, her fiancé -- they deserve to rest in peace. Was material things and money worth these people’s lives?” Farmer said.

Bahri is scheduled back in court on Oct. 22.