Shelby Township police searching for driver in hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old woman

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 21-year-old woman in Shelby Township.

Mya Shaw’s co-workers were stunned their friend died shortly after finishing work. Shaw was struck at the crosswalk of 23 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

She was crossing the road when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Shaw was killed at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

“It makes me so angry that someone could walk away from that. I understand it’s from fear but there’s no excuse," said Shaw’s other coworker, Ayla Coates.

Coworkers said Shaw was a kind and dedicated worker.

“We just want justice for her more than anything. For her family, for her loved ones. She deserves it,” said Shaw’s coworker, Cerise Coates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121 ext. 3 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.