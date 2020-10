DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for woman in connection with a Thursday morning bank robbery.

According to authorities, the the robbery happened at about 11 a.m. at the Bank of America located near the intersection of Ford and Telegraph roads.

Police said she was driving a dark colored 2015-2020 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770.

More: Metro Detroit crime news