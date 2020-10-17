Detroit police searching for 2 men in non-fatal shooting on Linwood Street

DETROIT – Police are searching for 2 men in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit police said at about 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, a 26-year-old man went to a gas station in the 9100 block of Linwood Street and had exchanged words with two men. Police said at some point, one of the two men pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the 26-year-old.

Police said the two men got into a red SUV and fled east on Clairmount.

The victim drove off and was later taken to a hospital, listed in stable condition.

Police said the man suspected of firing the shot is described as a Black man, between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 140 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hoodie underneath a light colored button shirt, matching pants and black boots. The shirt and pants have a white line down the side of the sleeves and legs with black lettering that reads, “Milano Di Rouge."

The second man, who police said was the driver and is a person of interest, is described as a Black man, between 5 feet 5 inches tall and 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was seen wearing black hat, puffer coat, pants and boots. Police said he may go by the street name "Lil E.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.