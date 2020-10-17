Detroit police seek man accused of shooting at vehicle, officers on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a vehicle, and then officers on Friday.

Detroit police say at about 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a complaint that a man fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the area of Kennebec and Gunston streets.

While officers were talking with the complainant, officials say the suspected shooter rode by them in a Black Chrysler 300. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the car when the suspected shooter reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot in the area of E McNichols Road and Strasburg Street. The Chrysler 300 continued driving.

Police say officers were pursuing the fleeing suspect on foot when he allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers and continued running. No officers were shot and they did not return fire, either, officials said. Police conducted a K-9 search for the man but he was not found.

The Chrysler 300 was later found unoccupied in the 600 block of Farmbrook Street, officials said.

Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle and the man who fled on foot. Officials do not currently know the description of the driver.

The shooter is described as a man standing 5 feet, 9 inches with a slim build and short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants and is armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

