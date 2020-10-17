Farmington Hills man charged in connection with string of Livonia robberies

LIVONIA, Mich. – Farmington Hills resident Norman Fuchs, 45, is facing charges in connection with a string of robberies, according to the Livonia Police Department.

In recent weeks a significant number of breaking and entering incidents have taken place in Livonia.

During the incidents Fuchs would allegedly break into the businesses by prying open the doors or using a sledgehammer to get inside them.

Once inside he would steal money and checks by breaking into the cash register or safe. Livonia police say Fuchs broke into nine Livonia businesses including Cantoro Italian Market, the UPS store, IHOP restaurant, Mary’s Grill restaurant and five other businesses in the Buckingham Plaza.

On Saturday, Livonia police released footage of one of the breaking and entering incidents. He was arrested in connection with the robberies on Oct. 7. In the video Fuchs is seen being taken into custody by officers.

During the arrest Fuchs had the pry bar and multiple checks from one of the businesses that he had just robbed.

He was arraigned in the 16th District Court of Livonia on nine counts of breaking and entering. The suspect was denied bond.

Fuchs is currently on parole and was also charged with a parole violation. He is due back in court on Oct. 22, for a probable cause conference.

