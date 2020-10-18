Teen accidentally drops gun, shoots himself in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A teenager reportedly dropped his gun on accident and shot himself in Detroit early Sunday morning, according to police.

Detroit police say at about 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Grandville Avenue, the 18-year-old boy reported that he accidentally dropped his gun, which then discharged and struck him. He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition. Officials did not identify the location of the boy’s gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-Speak Up.

