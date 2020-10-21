ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Warren auto workers concerned about coronavirus procedures at FCA plant
DETROIT – A photo taken at a local automotive plant is raising questions about how coronavirus procedures are being handled, if at all.
A concerned worker at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) assembly plant in Warren sent a photo to Local 4 that shows a hallway packed wall-to-wall with employees -- with some shoulder-to-shoulder.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 149,392; Death toll now at 7,053
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures warm up, rounds of rain come faster as we head into weekend
Temperatures are getting warmer and the rounds of rain will be coming faster as we head into the weekend.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- An emergency stay-in-place order has been issued for University of Michigan students, requiring them to stay at their residences with few exceptions due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Click here to read more.
- Friendship Circle of Michigan has done amazing work helping people with special needs find jobs. Click here to read more.
- Police are investigating after a domestic incident ended with a barricaded gunman being taken into custody on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
- The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved the sale of a portion of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds that will be developed into an Amazon distribution center, transit center and more. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bills extending unemployment benefits until end of year
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bills that extend unemployment benefits for residents who have lost work due to COVID-19 until the end of the year. Senate Bills 886 and 991 codify part of Whitmer’s orders that expanded unemployment benefits to Michiganders. The bills were sponsored by Sen. Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth).
Michigan GOP lawmakers propose new COVID-19 response plan
With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 emergency orders struck down by the Michigan Supreme Court, GOP lawmakers are stepping in and offering their own potential response plan. Much like Whitmer’s response, lawmakers say theirs also relies on data -- but there is one key difference. The new proposal aims to give county officials control over how they want to handle procedures, instead of establishing procedures based on identified regions.
Absentee voters in Michigan urged to hand-deliver ballots to clerk’s office or drop boxes to avoid postal delays
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging absentee voters to hand-deliver ballots to their local election clerk’s office or ballot drop boxes. Election Day is two weeks away. Benson said only the absentee ballots received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 can be counted.
Read More
- Election Day security: Have there been any credible threats to polling places?
- Talking Film: 4 Michigan, By Michigan -- ‘Crow’
- Better Business Bureau wants you to be wary of scammers pretending to be with the government
- Study indicates mouthwash could help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by reducing amount of virus in mouth, throat
- Both presidential campaigns make push for Michigan ahead of Election Day
- Election Day security: Have there been any credible threats to polling places?