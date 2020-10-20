ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

DETROIT – Cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) are spiking again in Michigan -- and across the country and world.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for new cases is at its highest point since early April, when cases first peaked in the state. Deaths and hospitalizations are also increasing.

Metro Detroit weather: Dreary and wet start to the week

We’re in for a dreary, wet start to the week. But there are some warmer and drier days ahead. Will those coincide with the start of Big Ten football this weekend?

On Monday morning, Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun appeared remotely before a joint House and Senate committee that is overseeing the state’s COVID-19 response. Lawmakers questioned her on a range of topics, often with the seeming intent to identify the data used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her Executive Orders.

Four coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines have reached the final stage of testing, and one of the frontrunners is making progress toward the goal of proving to be safe and effective. Pfizer has indicated it is likely to be the first manufacturer ready to apply for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine, and that could happen as early as next month.

This year, Black Friday shopping in Michigan likely won’t look anything like it has in the past. Large crowds likely won’t be allowed in malls and stores because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many of the deals will likely be rolled out online before Thanksgiving.

