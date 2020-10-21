Detroit man charged after ‘violently' physically assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the assault and torture of his pregnant girlfriend, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office.

Billy Ray Cromer, 30, has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, torture and felonious assault. Officials said the incident occurred on Friday at 8 p.m. in the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue in Detroit.

Cromer is accused of going to the home he shared with his girlfriend and violently physically assaulting her. He is accused of grabbing her by the neck, choking her, and repeatedly punching her in the stomach and head.

Officials said the woman attempted to cover her stomach during the attack to protect her unborn child. Cromer is accused of forcing the woman to swallow several unknown prescription medicine pills.

Cromer later took the woman to a local hospital for treatment later that night. The woman’s child did not survive the assault. The homicide investigation into the death of the infant is ongoing.

“This office has been presented with well over 30,000 domestic violence warrants in just the last five years. I can unequivocally say that alleged facts on this case are among the worst I have seen. Domestic violence is ever present, it is tragic, it is real, it is tremendously disturbing, and it has to be taken much more seriously by society," Worthy said.

Cromer was arraigned and received a cash bond of $750,000. He cannot have contact with the victim and must have a GPS tether if he posts bond.

A probable cause conference is set for Nov. 2. The preliminary exam is set for Nov. 9.

